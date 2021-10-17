3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $360,000

Welcome to 4433 A Bordeaux Blvd. Situated in Missoula's highly desirable Canyon Creek neighborhood, this charming, well-maintained home features lovely new flooring and carpet throughout, as well as recently painted interior walls and ceilings. With 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and tasteful updates throughout, this home is a must see. The tidy kitchen with gas range, pantry, and brand-new single basin stainless steel sink is open to the dining area and living room, and boasts plenty of natural light. Also on the main level is the spacious primary bedroom with walk-in closet and recently remodeled en-suite bath. The second level has been updated with gorgeous new carpet and includes two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom with new toilet, and large laundry room.