Three bedroom, One and a Half bathroom townhome with attached garage conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, breweries, Southgate Mall, AMC Movie Theater and more, on the South side of Missoula. This residence backs to the townhomes common space and the Bitterroot Trail system. The main level features an open living room and dining area which leads into the kitchen, in addition to the half bathroom and pantry. The upstairs includes three bedrooms and a full bathroom that was recently renovated. With the largest of the bedrooms featuring two closets. Call Jen Clement at 406.360.9849, or your real estate professional.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $360,000
