3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $365,000

Centrally located sits this 3 bedroom + bonus room, 2 bath home. Walking into the welcoming front porch, you'll be greeted by a light and bright living room with hardwood flooring. The kitchen features hickory cabinets and stainless appliances and a cozy dining area with French door access to the backyard. The lower level features a large living area, the utility room, bathroom, and an additional bedroom and bonus room (that could be used as a bedroom - it does have egress). In the fenced backyard, you will find a shed with ample storage, a concrete pad, and alley access. The rear deck is also wired 220 for a hot tub. Call Alexis Holland at 406-240-9240, or your real estate professional.