Centrally located sits this 3 bedroom + bonus room, 2 bath home. Walking into the welcoming front porch, you'll be greeted by a light and bright living room with hardwood flooring. The kitchen features hickory cabinets and stainless appliances and a cozy dining area with French door access to the backyard. The lower level features a large living area, the utility room, bathroom, and an additional bedroom and bonus room (that could be used as a bedroom - it does have egress). In the fenced backyard, you will find a shed with ample storage, a concrete pad, and alley access. The rear deck is also wired 220 for a hot tub. Call Alexis Holland at 406-240-9240, or your real estate professional.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $365,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Evacuations had been ordered by the Finley Point/Yellow Bay Fire Department about 1 a.m. Sunday as winds pushed the fire across Highway 35 north of Polson and toward the lake.
Aaron P. Broxterman, 38, made his initial appearance on Friday afternoon in Missoula County Justice Court. He has been charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children, a felony.
A Missoula man accused of harassing and assaulting his neighbors, including a 13-year-old boy, made his first appearance in court Friday afternoon.
Small groups of Rebekah Barsotti's friends and other community members have been out along the Clark Fork River, combing through the beaches near mile marker 71.
Missoula County is embarking on an ambitious plan to throw out its old zoning code and replace it with one better reflecting the county's growth policy, which was adopted five years ago.
Public health officials in Missoula encourage the public to resume wearing masks in enclosed public spaces, echoing the Centers for Disease Control.
A century ago, farmers and ranchers in the Rattlesnake teamed up to build dams on eight lakes in the upper Rattlesnake Basin around Mosquito Peak.
The Mustard Seed, a longtime Missoula restaurant, will have a new location with rooftop dining. Also, Sunday Streets Missoula is back in a new location.
Unhoused people living under and around the Reserve Street Bridge will not be asked to leave until there is a safer, legal option for them.
The Northern Rockies Type 1 team that managed the Thorne Creek fire as part of the West Lolo Complex in the first two weeks of the blaze will retake command on Saturday morning.