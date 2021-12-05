 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $365,000

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $365,000

This charming 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home is located on a spacious corner lot in the Canyon Creek Village. Upon entering the home, you will notice the living room has an abundance of natural light coming through the large windows. The kitchen has updated stainless steel appliances and connects the adjoining dining room which offers views of the backyard. The master bedroom is located on the main with a walk-in closet, and jack-and-jill bathroom with tiled shower. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms, full bathroom, and the laundry room. This home has been customized and updated throughout the years including the additions of the mud room and dining room, windows, carpet, flooring, and appliances. The most recent improvement was a new furnace and the addition of central air-conditioning.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News