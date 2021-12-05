3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $365,000

This charming 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home is located on a spacious corner lot in the Canyon Creek Village. Upon entering the home, you will notice the living room has an abundance of natural light coming through the large windows. The kitchen has updated stainless steel appliances and connects the adjoining dining room which offers views of the backyard. The master bedroom is located on the main with a walk-in closet, and jack-and-jill bathroom with tiled shower. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms, full bathroom, and the laundry room. This home has been customized and updated throughout the years including the additions of the mud room and dining room, windows, carpet, flooring, and appliances. The most recent improvement was a new furnace and the addition of central air-conditioning.