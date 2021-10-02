Looking for a place to call home or a rental property in a great location? 227 Northview Dr is only 5 minutes from the University of Montana! And just 2 minutes to hiking trails!! This 3 bedroom + bonus room, 2 bathroom home is situated on .22 acres of fenced property in the Farviews/Pattee Canyon neighborhood. Updates include a newly remolded bathroom, new carpet, fresh interior paint, new furnace 2020, exterior paint 2017, new windows (except basement front room) 2016, and metal roof installed 2015. On the main level you'll find two bedrooms, one full bathroom, kitchen and plenty of natural light from the large window in the living room and the sliding glass door off the dining room. The lower level has one bedroom, a bonus room, a bathroom/laundry room and access to the 2 car garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $369,000
