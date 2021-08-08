3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $369,900

Don't miss out on this adorable one-level, cottage style home in the desirable South Hills neighborhood. This property is perfect for someone wanting a smaller home, with ADA accessible features in a wonderful location. Close to one of the neighborhood parks, in the Chief Charlo School district, the home offers privacy on a large, 10,000+ square foot lot. The yard is beautifully landscaped with a variety of perennials and some new sod in the front yard. Underground sprinklers make watering easy. Updates include fresh interior paint and new carpet throughout. Don't miss out on this wonderful home.