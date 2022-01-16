 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $370,000

Come see this charming, fully renovated, bright & airy home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. You will love the easy access to the Southgate Mall, Franklin Park, walking trails and much more. Inside, you will find an open concept floor plan with living and dining space for entertainment. The extra large master bedroom is equipped with an en-suite bathroom. The spacious front yard provides plenty of room for entertainment, a breath of fresh air and relaxation. For more information or to schedule a showing, call/text Brittni Hertz at 406-546-8904 or your real estate professional.

