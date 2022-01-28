Tucked away in Missoula's Northside neighborhood is this charming, modern, move-in ready townhome. The main level boasts 9' ceilings, a contemporary open-concept kitchen, and a spacious living area accented with a stylish fir slatted wall. Also conveniently located on the main level, you will find a half bath and a separate mudroom with plenty of storage and a top-of-the-line washer and dryer. Upstairs leads you to the primary bedroom with an ensuite walk-in shower, walk-in closet, as well as two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. The expansive windows bring in an abundance of natural light. The patio is an excellent place to entertain all summer long, with the added benefit of backing up to the Northside Trail System.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $370,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rick Tabish held a press conference with North Dakota's governor Doug Burgum and Kevin Washington, son of billionaire industrialist Dennis Washington.
Rice, located in the new Kent Plaza, will feature dishes like gaeng pa, a red curry with eggplant, green beans, baby corn, bell peppers, basil and a choice of protein.
Ryne Nelson coached the Broncs for five seasons and made the Class A state playoffs each season.
Missoula police responded to a report of stabbing on the 1200 block of South First Street West at 1:15 a.m.
Students at Loyola High School have since come together to respond to a toxic environment and are calling for immediate change.
Christopher Saucedo, 29, is charged with one felony count of assault with a weapon.
The Poverello Center, the largest homeless shelter in Montana, has purchased the 17-room Clark Fork Inn property at 1010 W. Broadway.
Rental fees for city park facilities and fields are going up in Missoula following a contentious city council meeting on Monday night.
Lassana Diaby, 40, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a theft of mail by officer or employee charge.
A radio-collared grizzly sow took a 2,800-mile trek through Montana and Idaho. Her trail shows the many places bears may soon inhabit as their numbers increase.