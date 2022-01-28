 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $370,000

Tucked away in Missoula's Northside neighborhood is this charming, modern, move-in ready townhome. The main level boasts 9' ceilings, a contemporary open-concept kitchen, and a spacious living area accented with a stylish fir slatted wall. Also conveniently located on the main level, you will find a half bath and a separate mudroom with plenty of storage and a top-of-the-line washer and dryer. Upstairs leads you to the primary bedroom with an ensuite walk-in shower, walk-in closet, as well as two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. The expansive windows bring in an abundance of natural light. The patio is an excellent place to entertain all summer long, with the added benefit of backing up to the Northside Trail System.

