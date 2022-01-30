WOW - move in ready ! Central Location, close to the YMCA, schools , shopping, parks and medical. Completely updated three bedroom one and a half bath home in Russell Park West .Freshly painted interior and exterior ( new decking and stairs). New windows ,flooring, tile, countertops ,plumbing fixtures, light fixtures , stainless appliances. Contemporary finishes ,clean and cozy ,ready for your personal touches. The sliding glass door opens onto the new deck with yard access, great for company and pets .
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $375,000
