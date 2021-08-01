3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $375,000

Minimum maintenance for maximum engagement defines the Crestmont Way townhomes and the location is so near shopping, UM, the mall and downtown. It has a wealth of amenities including oversize double garage with an abundance of storage. Bring your toys! Everything in the kitchen is in arms reach and is complete with all appliances. This stepsaving modern kitchen is a balance of beauty, comfort and convenience. The entertainment sized living room borders the dining area and is a great setting for get togethers. There is also a convenient half bath on the main floor. There are 3 bedrooms upstairs. The large master bedroom has an oversized closet and an amazing master bath. There is also another bath in the hall. Transferred owner's loss is your gain!