3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $379,900

This property may just be the best value under 400K in Missoula! 3 bedroom home all on one level in a great central Missoula neighborhood on a large flat lot. The curb appeal is good and the backyard is amazing with lush grass and flower gardens with rose bushes. Has an oversized 2 car garage with one bay being 26 ft deep. The home has new carpet just installed and has been deep cleaned so move in ready. Parker Ct is a cul de sac street so no through traffic and is tucked away just far enough to not hear any busy traffic. There is a nice trex deck on the back of the home that faces north so great shade in the summer evenings for relaxing while overlooking the yard. Note the extra value items of $45/month unlimited community water and a relatively low property tax bill. Listed by KC Hart