This property may just be the best value under 400K in Missoula! 3 bedroom home all on one level in a great central Missoula neighborhood on a large flat lot. The curb appeal is good and the backyard is amazing with lush grass and flower gardens with rose bushes. Has an oversized 2 car garage with one bay being 26 ft deep. The home has new carpet just installed and has been deep cleaned so move in ready. Parker Ct is a cul de sac street so no through traffic and is tucked away just far enough to not hear any busy traffic. There is a nice trex deck on the back of the home that faces north so great shade in the summer evenings for relaxing while overlooking the yard. Note the extra value items of $45/month unlimited community water and a relatively low property tax bill. Listed by KC Hart
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $379,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Robin Pleninger’s two children recently started school with the Missoula County Public Schools’ online academy as out-of-district transfer students.
A man accused of raping a woman at a downtown Missoula hotel over the weekend is being jailed on $50,000.
Bradley D. Nagel, 53, faces one felony deliberate homicide charge, which carries a possible life sentence. He is also charged with a third DUI offense, a misdemeanor.
- Updated
“These officials have no medical training or experience, yet they were insisting our providers give treatments for COVID-19 that are not authorized, clinically approved, or within the guidelines established by the FDA and the CDC," a hospital spokesperson said.
Charges have been filed and bond set at $250,000 for a suspect arrested on suspicion of shooting at people over a road rage incident.
Cody S. Johnson, 31, has been taken into custody and charged with attempted deliberate homicide.
- Updated
The question of jurisdiction stems from an incident in which the hospital said its doctors were threatened and harassed by three public officials.
- Updated
“We are the hottest spot and Yellowstone County is leading with the number of cases in the state,” said Public Health Officer John Felton at a Tuesday County Commissioner meeting.
A 29-year-old Missoula resident died from complications due to COVID-19 on Oct. 12, according to his obituary.
-
- 6 min to read
Hospitals and many other health care facilities in Montana will soon face an uncomfortable choice — get employees immunized against COVID, in violation of a new state law forbidding workplace vaccine mandates, or forfeit federal dollars.