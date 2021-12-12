 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $380,000

Enjoy one-level living in this well-maintained centrally located 3bd/1.5 bath home with a 2 car garage and private fenced yard! The large open kitchen has plentiful cabinets, a double door refrigerator with freezer drawer, gas range, dishwasher and built-in microwave. The center island provides extra counter space and storage. Great space for a dining table and a functional floorplan make this house a fantastic value! Call Shannon Hilliard (406) 239- 8350 or your real estate professional for more information.

