3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $380,000

Standing proud on a large lot is this picture-perfect home located in the highly desired Hellgate School District. Updated flooring, lots of natural light and an open-concept layout.There are three bedrooms and two full bathrooms including a remodeled bath offering a touch of luxury. The living space is set under an elevated ceiling with large windows and a seamless flow into the dining area and kitchen. Basement includes laundry, a bathroom, and bonus room that can be used for a family room or bedroom. A front porch, and an attached two-car garage complete the home.

