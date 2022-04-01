3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $380,000

This centrally located alley townhouse built in 2018 is just what you are looking for! Modern look with durable and low maintenance features. The large primary bedroom is located on the main floor with private access to back yard. It also has an attached full bathroom with a tub/shower with tile surround. Stackable washer/dryer in closet under the stairs. Upstairs is the main living area along with an additional two bedrooms and full bathroom. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, center island, tile backsplash, and quartz countertops. Living and dining area has access to the upper deck, great for BBQing and Missoula views. Each room has an electric mini split heating/cooling systems with supplemental electric wall heaters in the hallways. Park in the single tuck under garage or