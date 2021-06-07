3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $380,000

 Skip to main content
Located in a quiet neighborhood, within walking distance to the school, this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is a hop, skip and a jump from Pheasant Run Park and the South hills Trail System. After enjoying the beautiful manicured yard and covered patio, step inside to cool down in the central air conditioning! The main floor offers the master bedroom, 2 additional bedrooms, main bathroom, half bathroom and utilities. You'll notice the original hardwood floors in the bedroom closets that likely run underneath the carpeted areas. The basement boasts 2 bonus rooms, a living room, and a shop with an air compressor, sink station and more. The potential is endless! View More

