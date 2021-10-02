 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $385,000

*Pre-Inspected Home* Fully re-modeled 2000+ sqft Cobblestone condo close the University of Montana. Quartz Counter tops, tiled floors, custom rock work, new main flooring, and re-modeled bathrooms. Great light, flowing floorpan, end unit, attached deep garage, mountain views from both decks and one of the larger 3 bedroom/2 bath floor plans. Two level mini split AC system added this summer. Walk to Griz games and enjoy low maintenance Missoula living in a beautiful convenient setting. Please call Joe Cummings 406 240 9435 or your real estate professional to schedule a showing. Professional licensed inspection report available to qualified buyers.

