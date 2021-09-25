 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $385,000

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $385,000

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $385,000

Sitting on the banks of the Clark Fork River, this cobblestone condo features majestic water and mountain views from three levels. Combined living and dining room with floor to ceiling rock fireplace surround and built in shelving, plenty of south facing light, and adjacent kitchen nook. Enjoy morning coffee on the deck overlooking the Clark Fork River. Additional main floor bathroom, laundry hookups and den or bedroom. Upper level with sitting area that overlooks the main living area below and spacious master bedroom with private deck with views and ensuite bathroom. Lower level family room that overlooks the river and trail system, full bathroom, bedroom and bonus room. Seller will be unable to respond to offers until August 21, 1pm, in order to review multiple offers.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Massage therapist sues resort, claiming sex harassment
Local News

Massage therapist sues resort, claiming sex harassment

A suit filed into federal court alleges a massage therapist working at the Rocking J. Ranch was sexually harassed by clients in 2019 and 2020, and the resort failed to respond in a way that mitigated an unsafe work environment for the plaintiff.  

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News