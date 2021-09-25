3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $385,000

Sitting on the banks of the Clark Fork River, this cobblestone condo features majestic water and mountain views from three levels. Combined living and dining room with floor to ceiling rock fireplace surround and built in shelving, plenty of south facing light, and adjacent kitchen nook. Enjoy morning coffee on the deck overlooking the Clark Fork River. Additional main floor bathroom, laundry hookups and den or bedroom. Upper level with sitting area that overlooks the main living area below and spacious master bedroom with private deck with views and ensuite bathroom. Lower level family room that overlooks the river and trail system, full bathroom, bedroom and bonus room. Seller will be unable to respond to offers until August 21, 1pm, in order to review multiple offers.