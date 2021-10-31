3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $389,000

Great opportunity for some sweat equity! This home is in a desirable location, near the Pattee Canyon recreation area. 3 Bedrooms, 2 bath with a 2 car attached garage, fenced backyard and newer roof. Large eat-in kitchen, family room, bathroom and 2 bedrooms on the main floor. Walk-out, daylight basement has a 3/4 bath, bedroom, bonus room, family room, laundry and mechanical room.