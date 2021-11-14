Welcome home to this one level 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Pleasantview neighborhood. There have been quite a few updated items added as of its 2005 build. Philips Hue smart lighting system, nest thermostat, stainless steel appliances, most flooring has been changed to solid surface vinyl planks to name a few. There are still a few finishing touches to be added to make it your own. Home includes nice features like a large walk in closet, en suite for primary bedroom, air conditioning, under ground sprinklers, and fenced yard. Backyard playhouse, trampoline, and other fun items are included with this sale. Some materials are in the garage to finish this home just the way you prefer. Mature landscaping and an interior lot close to Hellgate Elementary and shopping.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $389,000
