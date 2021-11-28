3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $389,000

Welcome to 1805 South 8th St W. Located in the Central Missoula area, close to Franklin Park. With its central location, this property is surrounded by all Missoula has to offer. This charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home offers main floor living. There's a single car attached garage, along with a beautiful fenced backyard. It has been well maintained with several updates over the past couple of years, including new exterior siding and paint, a new front door, and a tank-less water heater. Call Nicole Mora at (406)540-2235, or your real estate professional for more information.