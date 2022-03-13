 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $395,000

Beauty in its simplicity & mere yards to the Clark Fork River--this wonderful single-level home with room to expand is nestled snuggly near the river between Mt. Sentinel & Mt. Jumbo. Float to (or from) your neighborhood riverbank. Cast a line at daybreak...or on your home office ''break''. Enjoy the waterfront park, a long cast or a quick dip just across the street. What awaits you at 132 Carrie Court is a perfectly located 3BR/1B home with a heated 2-car garage on an expansive lot with mountain views and fertile gardening soil. Minutes to downtown Missoula and the UofM, this home sports a newer furnace, water heater and range along with a new dishwasher. In-ground sprinklers will keep your yard lush. *Rattlesnake Elem. Call Benji Butzon at 406-518-1857, or your Real estate professional.

