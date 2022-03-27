 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $395,000

This beautifully updated, move-right-in home has a great cul de sac location that is close to everything! The living room is thoughtfully situated at the back of the house overlooking the common area, with a sliding door to the composite deck. The light, bright kitchen has stainless appliances, an abundance of usable counter space and plenty of cabinetry. A half bath is conveniently nearby. The daylight, walkout basement includes three bedrooms, a full bath and access to the attached garage. This home ticks all the boxes! Call Caron Lavoie 406.880.8855 or your real estate professional.

