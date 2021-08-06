OPEN HOUSE Sun August 1st 12pm-2pm!! Welcome to Hellgate Gardens! This newer Townhouse offers a great school district and is located directly across from Hellgate Elementary. The Modern Floor plan offers a 3bd/2.5ba with nice upgrades, underground sprinklers, fenced backyard, detached two car garage, A/C and a community garden! Call or text Chase Reynolds at 406-546-6334 or your real estate professional
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $395,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Evacuations had been ordered by the Finley Point/Yellow Bay Fire Department about 1 a.m. Sunday as winds pushed the fire across Highway 35 north of Polson and toward the lake.
Portia Fleming fell asleep on the couch at her home at Finley Point Estates watching a movie Saturday night, only to be awakened by her daughter warning of fire nearing their property.
Saying UM fostered a toxic environment where women were discriminated and retaliated against, the four plaintiffs describe treatment from the university they say is part of the “good ‘ol boys’ club.”
Wetting rain touched much of western Montana on Sunday and Monday, giving firefighters a brief respite from a week of intense activity.
Highway 35 remains closed from the Highway 93/35 junction to Blue Bay mile marker 15 as the Boulder 2700 fire has now burned an estimated 1,416 acres.
Michael B. DeFrance, the ex-boyfriend of Jermain Charlo, who disappeared in 2018, appeared in federal court Monday afternoon.
A 45-year-old Spokane, Washington man suspected of being under the influence was driving a Chevrolet Suburban the wrong way on the interstate on Saturday evening near Whitehall, the Montana Highway Patrol reported.
Small groups of Rebekah Barsotti's friends and other community members have been out along the Clark Fork River, combing through the beaches near mile marker 71.
A lawsuit filed into U.S. District Court on Wednesday by four former university employees is accusing the University of Montana of sex-based discrimination.
Barber is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 140 lbs. with green eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing a black tank top and black ripped jeans.