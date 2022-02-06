3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $395,000

2 story 1910 house located in the Riverfront area. Walking distance to Hip Strip and Downtown. Large 6500 sqft yard, zoned R2.7. House has many original qualities, including hardwood floors, front entry, nice dining and living room areas. Bedrooms upstairs are roomy with large closets for that era. Powder room off kitchen, full bath upstairs. Basement area is partially finished with a small area used as a TV space. Det garage is older, but has slab floors. Home is in need of TLC, so bring your vision and your sweat equity. The location is amazing! More pics coming 2/3/22