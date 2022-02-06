 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $395,000

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $395,000

2 story 1910 house located in the Riverfront area. Walking distance to Hip Strip and Downtown. Large 6500 sqft yard, zoned R2.7. House has many original qualities, including hardwood floors, front entry, nice dining and living room areas. Bedrooms upstairs are roomy with large closets for that era. Powder room off kitchen, full bath upstairs. Basement area is partially finished with a small area used as a TV space. Det garage is older, but has slab floors. Home is in need of TLC, so bring your vision and your sweat equity. The location is amazing! More pics coming 2/3/22

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judge refuses to block Montana vaccine ban

Judge refuses to block Montana vaccine ban

The lawsuit, filed by a legal office in Sidney, made several arguments that the new law violated the state Constitution's right to a “clean and healthful” environment and equal protection clause, among other claims.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News