3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $395,000

Centrally located, this single-level, 3-bedroom home has SO much to offer! From its welcoming porch to its light-filled living room, through to a spacious kitchen, and out to a pleasant patio, you'll love every aspect of living here. Inside, this well-maintained home is a perfect combination of practical efficiency and cozy comfort, with lots of windows, a great galley kitchen book-ended by utility and dining rooms, and a flowing floorplan that wastes no space. Outside, the large fenced yard adds curb appeal and plenty of room for playtime, hobbies, or simple enjoyment. Currently leased through 03-31-2022, this home is unmatched in our market! For more information or for your personal showing, please contact Cindy Biggerstaff, 406-544-4635, or your Real Estate Professional.