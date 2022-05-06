3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $395,000

Aspen Grove Loop is a quaint neighborhood tastefully designed to create a sense of community. This three bedroom two and a half bath is thoughtfully laid out to maximize ideal living space. The main floor is an open concept with large windows to allow plenty of light. The kitchen has ample counter space, gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave in ''gunmetal'' spotless finish. There is a half bath, closet storage and access to the single car garage. Levolor shades for privacy, and a mini split high efficiency system for heating and cooling. Upstairs are three generous sized bedrooms 2 full bath and the laundry area. The primary bedroom has an en suite bath with double sinks and walk in closet with built-ins.