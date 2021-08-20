 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $397,000

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $397,000

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $397,000

Welcome home to 1385-B Marlin Lane! This almost new, quality built, 3bd/2.5bth townhome features an open floor plan on the main level, with crown molding detailing, granite countertops, stainless steel finish appliance package, owners suite with vaulted ceiling, landscaping, and attached garage. Additional features to this neighborhood are it's close proximity to the MT Conservation Seedling Nursery for walking/biking/running and backing to private school. Call Jen Clement 406.360.9849 or your real estate professional for additional information.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News