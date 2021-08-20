3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $397,000

Welcome home to 1385-B Marlin Lane! This almost new, quality built, 3bd/2.5bth townhome features an open floor plan on the main level, with crown molding detailing, granite countertops, stainless steel finish appliance package, owners suite with vaulted ceiling, landscaping, and attached garage. Additional features to this neighborhood are it's close proximity to the MT Conservation Seedling Nursery for walking/biking/running and backing to private school. Call Jen Clement 406.360.9849 or your real estate professional for additional information.