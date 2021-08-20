Welcome home to 1385-B Marlin Lane! This almost new, quality built, 3bd/2.5bth townhome features an open floor plan on the main level, with crown molding detailing, granite countertops, stainless steel finish appliance package, owners suite with vaulted ceiling, landscaping, and attached garage. Additional features to this neighborhood are it's close proximity to the MT Conservation Seedling Nursery for walking/biking/running and backing to private school. Call Jen Clement 406.360.9849 or your real estate professional for additional information.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $397,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It only takes a single positive Covid case for the Missoula City-County Health Department to declare an outbreak at a long-term care facility.
"I never tried to sell anything that people really needed," said owner Max Gilliam. "I wanted to sell things that they emotionally want."
Rapidly filling capacity, health care worker burnout and open jobs are all issues Missoula hospitals are dealing with as a surge of COVID cases hits the community.
The Montana Division of Criminal Investigations announced Monday afternoon that a Missoula man killed in an officer-involved shooting last week likely died by suicide, not police gunfire.
Lawyers are requesting class certification after 18 more women have come forward with similar allegations of gender discrimination and harassment.
Butte teenager’s life threatened by breakthrough COVID case; Mother urges population to get vaccinated
- Updated
- 5 min to read
This is the first story in a two-part series of personal experiences related to COVID-19
Missoula's two hospitals are sounding the alarm about a surge in Covid patients. They're at capacity and experiencing a staffing shortage.
- Updated
“It’s concerning, the uptick. I’m not going to say it’s not,” the governor said. “It’s why we continue to message around the importance of people considering getting one of these safe and effective vaccines.”
A cold front knocking temperatures 20 degrees below normal pushed into western Montana on Tuesday, giving relief to firefighters across the no…
Galbreath, 21, died in the early morning hours of Aug. 12 following an incident with Missoula police that started as a car chase and escalated to gunfire near Stephens Avenue and Florence Street.