 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $399,000

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $399,000

Nestled at the base of Mount Jumbo, this charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home is sure to meet your needs. This home offers an opportunity to build some sweat equity. The layout is functional with all three bedrooms upstairs along with one full bathroom and laundry. The main living area is cozy and features the half bath, living, dining and the kitchen area with a door leading to the fenced backyard. Also within the kitchen you will find the door to an unfinished basement awaiting your vision and personal touch. The large windows let in nice natural light throughout. To view, Call Amy Morton at 406-274-6133; or your Real Estate professional.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News