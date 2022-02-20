 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $399,900

3 Bedroom/1 Bath home located in the heart of Missoula. Live close to all the amenities like bus stops, parks, schools and more. Many updates have been done such as vinyl windows, laminate flooring, updated kitchen and nice appliances. There is lot's of potential with the unfinished basement! Open house Sunday, Feb. 20, 12-3!! Call Jerry Hogan at 406-546-7270 or your real estate professional for more information.

