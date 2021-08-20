You'll love this move in ready townhome with a comfortable floor plan. Walk in to an open living/dining/kitchen area with luxury laminate flooring. Kitchen has upgraded appliance package and eat in bar area. Access to backyard/garage is through the main floor utility room. There is a half bath on the main floor for your guest. Upper level offers a master suite with a walk in closet and ensuite bath. 2 more bedrooms and a full bath is offered on the upper level. 2 car detatched garage is off of the fenced back yard. Contact Chay Hughes 406 546 3717 or your real estate professional to view this wonderful property.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lawyers are requesting class certification after 18 more women have come forward with similar allegations of gender discrimination and harassment.
It only takes a single positive Covid case for the Missoula City-County Health Department to declare an outbreak at a long-term care facility.
"I never tried to sell anything that people really needed," said owner Max Gilliam. "I wanted to sell things that they emotionally want."
Rapidly filling capacity, health care worker burnout and open jobs are all issues Missoula hospitals are dealing with as a surge of COVID cases hits the community.
The Montana Division of Criminal Investigations announced Monday afternoon that a Missoula man killed in an officer-involved shooting last week likely died by suicide, not police gunfire.
Megan Beard was sentenced to 30 years — with all but five years suspended.
Around 75 community members rallied at city hall, demanding transparency from law enforcement.
Galbreath, 21, died in the early morning hours of Aug. 12 following an incident with Missoula police that started as a car chase and escalated to gunfire near Stephens Avenue and Florence Street.
Missoula's two hospitals are sounding the alarm about a surge in Covid patients. They're at capacity and experiencing a staffing shortage.
A cold front knocking temperatures 20 degrees below normal pushed into western Montana on Tuesday, giving relief to firefighters across the no…