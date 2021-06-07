3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $399,900

Amazing location just W of Reserve, mature neighborhood. Beautiful corner lot with mature landscaping, apple tree and lilac. Ditch runs behind property, pump included. One level living, period built ins on main floor. Needs appliance and flooring updating, but all in good condition. FPs on main and lower levels. Main has LR, kitchen/dining, 3 BR, 1 bath. Lower level has finished room that needs egress window to make it a 4th BR PLUS an additional room that can be finished and egress added to make a 5th BR. Lower bath finished. Plenty of room to finish a lower family room, ample storage. 2 car detached garage plus a carport that has a built in BBQ. Central air, UG sprinklers. Don't miss this one! View More