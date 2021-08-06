 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $405,000

You'll love this move in ready townhome with a comfortable floor plan. Walk in to an open living/dining/kitchen area with luxury laminate flooring. Kitchen has upgraded appliance package and eat in bar area. Access to backyard/garage is through the main floor utility room. There is a half bath on the main floor for your guest. Upper level offers a master suite with a walk in closet and ensuite bath. 2 more bedrooms and a full bath is offered on the upper level. 2 car detatched garage is off of the fenced back yard. Contact Chay Hughes 406 546 3717 or your real estate professional to view this wonderful property.

