OPEN HOUSE, SATURDAY 12-2 & SUNDAY 11-1PM. Enjoy this beautiful, fully remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath home in the Wapikya area, nestled at the base of South Hills. Large corner lot conveniently located near the bike park, trails, bus stops, as well as shopping and restaurants. This home received an extensive remodel in 2015 to include new siding, doors, windows, hickory flooring, gas fireplace, plumbing, cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, undermount sink, new furnace and roof. The single level , open floorplan includes a master bedroom with attached bathroom. There are two additional, spacious bedrooms and the guest bathroom includes a custom walk-in shower, soaking tub, and radiant floor heating. Call Andrea Raulston at 406-880-3429, or your real estate professional. View More
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $410,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Missouri doctor and his wife are alleging that the owners of Marshall Mountain are trying to grant broad public access on the property.
Here's some business news in the Missoula area.
Jeremy Canwell, former senior curator at the Montana Museum of Art and Culture, is no longer an employee at the University of Montana.
Before the western gate to Glacier National Park comes in view, a line of people with clipboards awaits arriving motorists.
Marcus Rubin Campos, 20, has been charged with two counts of criminal endangerment, a felony, and one count of driving with a suspended or revoked license, a misdemeanor.
Justin William Ayres, 22, made his initial appearance Friday afternoon in Missoula Justice Court.
"We will never allow ourselves to look like the major metro areas of the Northwest," read a statement from the city and the county.
Last week, the city of Missoula dismissed charges against an anti-abortion advocate after she was cited for blocking access to Blue Mountain Clinic in March.
Hundreds of nurses at Logan Health in Kalispell, Montana began a three-day strike Tuesday over demands for better wages and working conditions.
The Trinity Apartments will be spread across two sites in Missoula and will feature 30 permanently supportive housing units for those who've been homeless for a long time.