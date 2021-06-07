3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $410,000

OPEN HOUSE, SATURDAY 12-2 & SUNDAY 11-1PM. Enjoy this beautiful, fully remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath home in the Wapikya area, nestled at the base of South Hills. Large corner lot conveniently located near the bike park, trails, bus stops, as well as shopping and restaurants. This home received an extensive remodel in 2015 to include new siding, doors, windows, hickory flooring, gas fireplace, plumbing, cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances, undermount sink, new furnace and roof. The single level , open floorplan includes a master bedroom with attached bathroom. There are two additional, spacious bedrooms and the guest bathroom includes a custom walk-in shower, soaking tub, and radiant floor heating. Call Andrea Raulston at 406-880-3429, or your real estate professional. View More