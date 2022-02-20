 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $410,000

Charming three bedroom/two bathroom home with detached double stall garage and fenced yard. This home faces the neighborhood park and is conveniently located close to the Milwaukee Trail which heads either into the Orchard Homes area or East to the Clark Fork River and to downtown Missoula. The main level features an open living room and dining room areas that wrap around to the kitchen, laundry area and bathroom on the main level. The upper floor includes the three bedrooms and the second bathroom. Listed by Jen Clement.

