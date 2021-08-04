3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $415,000

Better than new! This quality built and upgraded 3bd/2.5bth townhome with attached garage, features an open floor plan on the main level, crown molding detailing, granite countertops, gas fireplace in the living room, stainless steel appliance package, central air conditioning, owners suite with vaulted ceiling, landscaping with additional patio space and fenced yard, and attached garage. The front patio features awnings on two sides to help keep the space private and comfortable any time of the day. Additional features to this neighborhood are it's close proximity to the MT Conservation Seedling Nursery for walking/biking/running and backing to private school. Call Jen Clement 406.360.9849 or your real estate professional for additional information.