3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $415,000

Come see this well maintained, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one owner home situated on a large 1/4 acre fenced lot centrally located but tucked away down a private drive creating a backstage setting. As you enter the home observe the natural light and a spacious impression created by the vaulted ceiling in the living area. The home's interior features a galley kitchen, an ample living area, newer carpets, central air conditioning, wired sound system, included washer/dryer, and master suite boasting a vaulted ceiling and private bath. The exterior highlights landscaped rock beds with concrete curb borders, a garden area with brick pavers and deer fence, low maintenance vinyl siding, patio area with gazebo, additional paved parking and complete with under ground irrigation for convenience.