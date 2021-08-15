3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $415,000

One level living in the beautiful Pleasant View neighborhood. This tastefully appointed 3 bedroom, 2 bath house features new solid surface flooring, central air conditioning and an attached, double car garage with spray foam insulated walls. The kitchen, complete with refinished cabinets and new hardware, looks into the large living room and dining room leading to a spacious, fenced-in yard with underground sprinklers. The ensuite primary bedroom has a walk in closet and one of the bedrooms is set up as an office with built-in shelving & cabinets. All of this and plus a rare un-obstructed westward view could be your new home. Contact Carroll Anne Sowerby (406) 544-9537 or your real estate professional for more information.