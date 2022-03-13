 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $415,000

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $415,000

Located in the highly sought after Windsor Park neighborhood, this 3 bedroom 2 bath home is just waiting to welcome in its new owners! This home features a nice two car garage, a yard fit for gatherings, two ''rec rooms'' , and a view of the surrounding mountains. The neighborhood itself is full of life. Enjoy the multiple parks nestled within the residences, take advantage of the neighborhood dinners hosted by the HOA in the summers, and enjoy the surrounding walking trails. Access to all of Missoula is convenient. Jump on the highway and be downtown in less than 10 minutes, or buzz down Reserve St to the south side of town.Don't miss out on this great home and great opportunity! Call Tilly Cantor at 406-241-9515, or your real estate professional.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wolf opponent convicted of hunting crimes

Wolf opponent convicted of hunting crimes

Alfred “Toby” Bridges faces multiple warrants for his arrest due to his failure to appear in court for two additional charges of illegally shooting a black bear over bait.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News