3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $415,000

Located in the highly sought after Windsor Park neighborhood, this 3 bedroom 2 bath home is just waiting to welcome in its new owners! This home features a nice two car garage, a yard fit for gatherings, two ''rec rooms'' , and a view of the surrounding mountains. The neighborhood itself is full of life. Enjoy the multiple parks nestled within the residences, take advantage of the neighborhood dinners hosted by the HOA in the summers, and enjoy the surrounding walking trails. Access to all of Missoula is convenient. Jump on the highway and be downtown in less than 10 minutes, or buzz down Reserve St to the south side of town.Don't miss out on this great home and great opportunity! Call Tilly Cantor at 406-241-9515, or your real estate professional.