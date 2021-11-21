 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $424,900

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $424,900

Views, Views, Views! Motivated Seller! El Mar Estates presents this great 3 bed, 2 bath home with many upgrades. This home features new garage door opener with myQ and Wifi. Trex deck with gable roof, new Kitchen cabinets, new Lennox 2-stage gas furnace with wifi icomfort thermostat, new windows, and patio door. The spacious living room offers a large window that flows into the dining room. The rear deck is large, great for entertaining. The exterior of the home offers a fenced back yard & full asphalt driveway. Call Fred Nilsen at 406-241-4101, or your real estate professional.

