3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $425,000

3 bed, 2 bath South Hills home, close to Skyview Park, and walking distance to Chief Charlo School. This home has amazing views, newer roof and siding, and a new composite deck. The kitchen features solid surface counter tops. Enjoy the hardwood floors and a rock fireplace in the living room. The dining area has sliding windows to the large exterior deck, perfect for viewing stunning sunsets. 2 bedrooms down stairs, 1 loft bedroom upstairs. Contact MerriLee Valentine at 406-370-4984 or your Real Estate Professional for a showing. View More