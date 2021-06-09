 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $425,000

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $425,000

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $425,000

3 bed, 2 bath South Hills home, close to Skyview Park, and walking distance to Chief Charlo School. This home has amazing views, newer roof and siding, and a new composite deck. The kitchen features solid surface counter tops. Enjoy the hardwood floors and a rock fireplace in the living room. The dining area has sliding windows to the large exterior deck, perfect for viewing stunning sunsets. 2 bedrooms down stairs, 1 loft bedroom upstairs. Contact MerriLee Valentine at 406-370-4984 or your Real Estate Professional for a showing. View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News