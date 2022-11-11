 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $425,000

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $425,000

This beautiful, modern 3bd/2.5ba townhome features hard surface flooring throughout, shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances and modern touches. Nice, fenced backyard with underground sprinklers and a detached two car garage. The corner lot location boasts nice views of Lolo Peak off the front porch. Located across from Hellgate Elementary, Hellgate Gardens boasts a large common area park and Garden City Harvest community garden.

View More

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bull elk poached on Bison Range

Bull elk poached on Bison Range

Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal game wardens found the carcass with its head cut off in the Bison Range’s irrigation canal, along the northern fence line.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News