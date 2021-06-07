3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $425,000

Don't miss out on this lovely 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the South Hills! The nice floor plan features an open living/dining room area that flows well into the kitchen. The spacious master bedroom connects to the full bathroom with a jack and jill entry. Two additional bedrooms complete the upstairs living space. On the main level, you'll find another living room, a full bathroom, a spacious mechanical/laundry room and access to the two car garage. Tucked back in a cul-de-sac, this home offers quick access to the adjacent South Hills trail system. Also featured with this property are a large fenced backyard, underground sprinklers, a huge swingset, two storage sheds and two decks, providing plenty of space for entertainment and relaxation. View More