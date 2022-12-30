3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $429,500

Hellgate School District. Easy access to Schools , shopping and services. Great views . NEW 1493 Sq. Ft. three bedroom , two bath manufactured home on the new engineered permanent foundation. Front and rear steps to be installed when weather permits. One year manufactures' warranty on file. Nice end of the road .31 acre lot. Off road area for parking and a potential garage . Customize the yard for your needs! Hooked to city sewer and the community water system. Buyers and their agents have an obligation to verify all property information & to conduct their own due diligence. Please call Brandy 406 239 8811 or your Real Estate Professional to schedule your viewing today.