3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $429,900

Conveniently located near the University of Montana, this one story, 2,400 sq foot home has great potential! On the main floor you'll find a large living room with big picture window and brick fireplace with built-in bookshelf. The living room opens to the wood paneled dining area with two windows. Kitchen features newer appliances and many cabinets. Main floor Master bedroom with a little bonus room for desk or crib. Private Master bathroom with shower. The rest of the main floor offers two more bedrooms, a full bathroom, wood floor under some of carpeting and coved ceilings. Partially finished basement with three bonus rooms and a third bathroom with a shower. Large laundry area with shelving for storage. Large fenced yard with patio area, mature landscaping and underground sprinklers.