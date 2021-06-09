3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $434,900

Great opportunity for new construction, one level living in a serene setting, surrounded by mature pine trees, with paved roads in the Turah Meadows Subdivision. This new built home by O & O Builders features a 3 bedroom, 2 bath open floor-plan with vaulted ceilings, plank flooring, low maintenance fiber cement siding and underground irrigation for convenience.Turah Meadows has a rural setting yet only 15 minutes to downtown Missoula, situated near the Clark Fork River with convenient access to hunting, fishing, biking, hiking and other recreation opportunities Missoula has to offer. Turah Meadows boasts 20 acres of common area, HOA community sewer and water for a reasonable monthly fee of $85. View More