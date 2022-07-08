Situated on the corner of Mount Ave and Margaret St, this centrally located townhouse is ready to become yours! Built in 2017, this home has been meticulously cared for. Inside, elegant wood-style flooring welcomes you to the main living area with an open-concept floorplan. The cozy living room features a fireplace and opens to the dining area and kitchen with breakfast bar. You will also find a bedroom and full bath on this main level. Upstairs is the primary bedroom suite with attached bath, plus a third bedroom and full bath. The small backyard is low maintenance and fenced for privacy. Plenty of off-street and street parking. Call or Text Tyler Eisenzimer at 406-450-4999, or your real estate professional.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $435,000
