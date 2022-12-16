3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $435,000

Hellgate School District. Easy access to Schools , shopping and services. Great views . NEW 1493 Sq. Ft. three bedroom , two bath manufactured home on the new engineered permanent foundation. One year manufactures' warranty on file. Nice end of the road .31 acre lot. Off road area for parking and a potential garage . Customize the yard for your needs! Hooked to city sewer and the community water system. Buyers and their agents have an obligation to verify all property information & to conduct their own due diligence. Please call Brandy 406 239 8811 or your Real Estate Professional to schedule your viewing today.