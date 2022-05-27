 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $438,500

Welcome to Aspen Grove, a tastefully designed townhome community. This three bedroom, two and a half bath home offers functional living space with lower maintenance amenities. Home features alder trim, stainless steel appliances, A/C, open floor plan and a fenced back yard. Upsatairs offers a master suite, 2 additional bedrooms, bathroom and laundry on the same level. For more information text: BRE to 59559 or call Jeremy Williams at 406-926-6767 or your real estate professional.

