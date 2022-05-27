Welcome to Aspen Grove, a tastefully designed townhome community. This three bedroom, two and a half bath home offers functional living space with lower maintenance amenities. Home features alder trim, stainless steel appliances, A/C, open floor plan and a fenced back yard. Upsatairs offers a master suite, 2 additional bedrooms, bathroom and laundry on the same level. For more information text: BRE to 59559 or call Jeremy Williams at 406-926-6767 or your real estate professional.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $438,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Tribes officially took over the Bison Range on Jan. 2, 2022.
William L. Managhan, 52, is charged with one felony count of strangulation.
The popular "El Caz" downtown location is closing, but owners Alfredo and Maria Hernandez are expanding their South Avenue location and adding a deck.
The owners of the popular Market on Front, are bringing a new full-service restaurant to The Vista, a large new retail center in south Missoula.
Dylan A. Mendenhall, 29, faces one felony charge of sexual intercourse without consent.
The suspect had a history of inappropriate behavior and making threats.
Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning, a Missoula police officer tried to make a traffic stop on a maroon Dodge Ram 1500. The truck failed to pull over.
A beautiful stretch of the Clark Fork River through Missoula is actually deadly for fish and humans because of an aging irrigation dam that blocks the entire channel.
Robert T. Wade, 34, is charged with three felonies and three misdemeanors.
The large fixture stands outside of KT's Hayloft Saloon in Lolo. It was taken in the evening of May 15.