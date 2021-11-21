3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $439,000

This charming South Hills home is on a great 1/4 acre lot overlooking the town. You are welcomed by an updated split entry with warm tones, a high ceiling and stairs that lead up to a cozy living room with a built-in fireplace. You will appreciate the vaulted ceiling with an exposed beam and the large window with great views. The rest of the main floor is very functional with 3 bedrooms and a full bath on one end and a cohesive kitchen and dining area just off the living. The kitchen is warm with beautiful wood accents and opens to the dining room without sacrificing storage or counter space. The cook in your home will love this great layout! Expand your entertaining space to the back covered patio with the easy access from the dining area.