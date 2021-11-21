This charming South Hills home is on a great 1/4 acre lot overlooking the town. You are welcomed by an updated split entry with warm tones, a high ceiling and stairs that lead up to a cozy living room with a built-in fireplace. You will appreciate the vaulted ceiling with an exposed beam and the large window with great views. The rest of the main floor is very functional with 3 bedrooms and a full bath on one end and a cohesive kitchen and dining area just off the living. The kitchen is warm with beautiful wood accents and opens to the dining room without sacrificing storage or counter space. The cook in your home will love this great layout! Expand your entertaining space to the back covered patio with the easy access from the dining area.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $439,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The story was shot on the reservation with a fluent speaker coaching the cast on their dialogue.
Resident grizzly and cubs find lots of unsecured food in Missoula's North Hills.
Two children were found dead Friday morning at a house on the west side of Missoula.
If built, the area that is currently the 152-acre Larchmont course could hold up to 2,000 housing units.
Taylor Simonson, 38, went missing in the Blue Mountain area on Oct. 12.
The Missoulian, owned by Lee Enterprises, is still in operation and will move to a different location within the city.
Homelessness is on the rise in the Bitterroot Valley. Advocates urge residents to look after the homeless and help them locate a warming shelter for this winter.
Former UM Lady Griz head basketball coach Shannon Schweyen has filed a lawsuit against the University of Montana for sex discrimination, according to court documents filed last week in federal court in Missoula.
Missoulians may be forgiven for wondering if their cross-town neighbors lost touch with reality during Monday night’s weather event.
Montana natives come up clutch as No. 7 Griz ride defense, special teams to win over No. 3 Montana State
Montana rides its defense and special teams to a 19-point win over Montana State, snapping a four-game skid in the rivalry.