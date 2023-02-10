Open house 2/12 11-1 PM. Enjoy the benefits of quality and efficient living in this 4 year new townhome featuring 3 beds + 2.5 baths + single car attached garage + patio with a private fenced yard. Finishes include vinyl plank flooring on the main level, spacious kitchen with granite countertops, crown molding, stainless steel appliances, owners suite with a vaulted ceiling, top/down bottom/up custom blinds, and central air conditioning.
3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $439,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Sentinel High School teacher is facing life-altering injuries after she was hit by a car while trying to cross Reserve Street on foot.
Just before 4 p.m. on Sunday Missoula police responded to the 300 block of Brooks Street for shots fired.
According to a trooper’s crash report, a passenger car was turning on a curve while going too fast for the interstate’s icy road conditions.
Loki, 7, passed away on Tuesday morning from a degenerative illness.
The board met in executive session Tuesday evening for just over an hour to discuss the finalists interviewed last week.