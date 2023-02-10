Open house 2/12 11-1 PM. Enjoy the benefits of quality and efficient living in this 4 year new townhome featuring 3 beds + 2.5 baths + single car attached garage + patio with a private fenced yard. Finishes include vinyl plank flooring on the main level, spacious kitchen with granite countertops, crown molding, stainless steel appliances, owners suite with a vaulted ceiling, top/down bottom/up custom blinds, and central air conditioning.